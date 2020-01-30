200+ jobs available at award-winning San Antonio resort

SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is looking to fill more than 200 positions at a job fair on Saturday.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23808 Resort Parkway. Available positions include front desk, housekeeping, restaurant and culinary, recreation, lifeguard and others.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply online in advance at jobs.marriot.com with the keyword “JW Marriott San Antonio.”

This is the biggest hiring event of the year for the award-winning resort, which has topped multiple “best of” lists and received distinctions like “Top Resort in Texas” from Conde Nast Traveler and “Best Hotel” from U.S. News and World Report.

Marriott International has been named a “Fortune 100 Best Company to Work For” 20 years in a row.