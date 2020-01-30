KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Jan. 30
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- The punishment phase begins in the trial of accused Medical Center rapist Anton Harris
- The brother of a prominent San Antonio pastor has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a minor
- Duplicate efforts in the booking process are causing people to stay in custody longer
