KSAT12 News at 6, January 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – He already had a record of child abuse and Wednesday he got the maximum for his latest crime: sexually assaulting a little girl, for years.

A verdict reached in the trial of the "Medical Center Rapist" Anton Harris.

And, the F.D.A. just gave approval to a first-of-its-kind device for patients with heart failure.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.