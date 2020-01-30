Police: Employee threatening to ‘dissolve bodies’ and ‘make explosives’ arrested at chemical manufacturing facility

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Wednesday at a chemical manufacturing facility on terroristic threat charges after he threatened to use chemicals to “dissolve bodies” and “make explosives” while referencing the Columbine shooting, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

William Sturts, 28, was working as a temporary employee at the San Antonio facility at the time of his arrest.

‘I am gonna shoot up job site’: Construction worker charged with terroristic threat

According to the affidavit, an employee at the facility made comments on Tuesday about Sturts being a new employee, referring to him as a female after Sturt shaved off his beard. This “infuriated” Sturt who “squared up and asked the employee if he wanted to fight,” the affidavit states.

Coworkers intervened and separated Sturts and the other employee before Sturts went to his work station and started making statements referring to the Columbine shooting.

The affidavit states that Sturts made remarks like, “What is his problem? Hasn’t he ever heard of Columbine before? He is the reason for workplace violence."

Thirteen victims died in the Columbine High School massacre in April 1999 after two gunmen opened fire inside the school before turning the gun on themselves.

Sturts’ threats scared the employee who called San Antonio police and said he was afraid to return to work. Sturts also made statements about using chemicals at the facility to “dissolve bodies" and “make explosives,” the affidavit states.

Police arrived at the facility Wednesday and detained Sturts who told officers he was in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun. A fully loaded extra magazine and lock blade knife were also found in Sturts’ possession, according to the affidavit.

SAPD arrests man on suspicion of posting terroristic threats on Facebook

Sturts was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and for unlawful carry of a weapon.

Jail records show Sturts’ bond was set at $8,000 for both charges.