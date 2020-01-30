SAPD: Man arrested after he left fingerprints on CD during burglary

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a burglary charge after police allegedly found his fingerprint in a home.

Timothy Colbert, 40, broke into a house on Dec. 14, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers said he broke in through a window and stole several items, but it was an item he did not steal that allowed police to catch him.

Officials ID man killed during home invasion on West Side

Investigators were able to lift his fingerprints off of a CD he moved while in the house.

A lab was able to confirm it was Colbert’s fingerprints.

He was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office. His bond was set at $20,000, according to online jail records.