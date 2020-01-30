UTSA will ban current, perspective athletes involved in serious misconduct

San Antonio – The University of Texas at San Antonio has become the first university in the nation to implement the Tracy Rule. It bans students with histories of serious misconduct from participating in its athletic programs.

“It’s definitely sending a message about who we are, about what UTSA’s values are, what we stand for,” Lisa Campos said, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics.

Under the Tracy Rule, serious misconduct includes any act of incest, rape, sexual assault, sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual exploitation, hate crime, murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault or any assault that employs the use of a deadly weapon or causes serious bodily injury.

This policy was implemented in the fall. UTSA will enforce the rule by asking prospective and current student-athletes to fill out a survey about serious misconduct. UTSA said it does not run background checks on its students. So, the university has no way of knowing whether a student is filling out the survey honestly.

“We are asking all of our prospective student-athletes, our current student-athletes, to fill out a survey about serious misconduct, conduct to ensure we're ensuring their background and making sure that it's a background that we want to be associated with,” Campos said.

Campos said there is a committee that will review the cases.

“So that we get a perspective from dean of student’s office, from the Office of Equal Opportunity, from our faculty athletic representative. So very broad-based committee that looks at the circumstances and then would make a determination,” Campos said.

The Tracy Rule is named after Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor based in Oregon, who shares her story across the nation about being gang raped in 1998. Campos said she brought Tracy to campus and many students were impacted by her story.

“This is going to set the culture of UTSA athletics and what it will do. It's going to deter those who might have poor decision-making skills and might have had some things in their past that there it's going to deter them from even thinking about coming to UTSA,” Campos said.

UTSA said it has always recruited student-athletes that fall in line with its beliefs. It released the following statement in regards to its previous policy before the Tracy Rule was implemented: