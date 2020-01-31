Central Library to hold ‘Baby Day’ on Saturday, Feb. 15

SAN ANTONIO – Baby Day, a day to promote bonding and happiness among caregivers and children, will take place at the Central Library downtown on Saturday, Feb. 15.

According to the Baby Day website, the organization First3Years partners with other like-minded agencies across the state to host a fun day between caregivers and children.

The website said the day is to celebrate the immense period of growth and development infants and toddlers experience during their first three years of life.

Baby Day activities are specifically designed for infants and toddlers up to age three and include things such as infant yoga, music classes, dancing, storytime, and more.

To view the full Baby Day schedule, click here.