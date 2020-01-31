Family, friends hold vigil honoring teen after she was dragged to death

SAN ANTONIO – A family is searching for answers after 16-year-old Jessica Sarah Medina was dragged from a vehicle and killed.

The incident happened in front of a tire shop on Culebra Sunday.

On Thursday night, family and friends came together to hold a vigil in her honor.

The driver, 18-year-old Steven Medina, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

Family members say Jessica didn’t know the driver, even though his last name was also Medina.

They're still left wondering what happened that night.

"She was the best little sister...Find out the truth about what happened to her," Michelle Medina, Jessica's sister, said.

Family members say Jessica would have been 17-years-old in March and that she had been planning a party for her.

