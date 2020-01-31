House fire under investigation for arson on West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that broke out at a home in the West Side Friday afternoon is being investigated for arson, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of Saltillo Street.

SAFD says the fire was reported just after 3 p.m. by a neighbor.

They say the fire started in the living room, although they aren't sure what caused it.

No injuries were reported.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.