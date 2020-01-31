Kids skipping homework for Super Bowl? Texas ranks 3rd in states whose parents allow children to forgo classwork

SAN ANTONIO – To study, or not to study, that is the question.

Each year, Super Bowl Sunday is considered by many as a national holiday. Unfortunately, children across the country who stay up late for the game still have to go to school the following day.

As a result, parents everywhere are deciding if they are going to treat the day like a normal school night, or if they are going to be more lenient.

According to the website Brainly, Texas ranks third in states that allow their children to skip their homework and instead watch the Super Bowl.

Brainly, an online learning community, surveyed 1,000 U.S. parents with kids enrolled in K-12 public school and found that over 80% of parents say their child must complete their homework before the big game. But families in states like Missouri, who ranked first at 60%, feel they don’t have to.

Lioness at San Antonio Zoo predicts winner of the Super Bowl

The state of Kansas ranked second with parents forgoing homework at 58%, Texas came in third at 57% and rounding out the top five are California (52%) and Colorado (51%).

Brainly also reports that more than 71% of parents say they will let their children stay up later than normal in order to watch the Super Bowl, and that roughly 57% of parents think the Super Bowl should be held on a Saturday, so that kids don’t have to deal with school the next day.

Much of parents’ decision making can be seen in the fact that according to Brainly, more than half of parents think teachers are less likely to give tests and exams the Monday after the Super Bowl.