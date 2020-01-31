KSAT12 GMSA at 6, January 31, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, a woman is in the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into her on the Northwest Side.

And, police are looking for a man who robbed a West Side convenience store earlier this month. Police say the man was armed.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.