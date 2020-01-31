Suspect sought in the murder of Renaldo Tijerina

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is looking for a murder suspect and they could use your help.

Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, Renaldo Alonzo Tijerina was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Blossom Lake in south San Antonio.

Tijerina was last seen talking to at least one person inside of a small, black car before the shooting happened, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for Tijerina’s murder, you could earn up to $5,000.