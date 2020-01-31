Spurs announce $1 million for San Antonio parks

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are teaming up with the City of San Antonio in a joint multi-year project, kicking off with a surprise announcement on Friday.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon at Woodard Park, located at 1011 Locke Street.

The project will be unveiled with the help of Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge following remarks from SS&E Chairman Peter J. Holt, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and District 2 City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan.

