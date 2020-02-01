SAFD: Fire causes $5K worth of damage to West Side home
An electrical outlet had a short and caught fire in the back room, fire officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A house fire on the West Side early Saturday resulted in $5,000 worth of damage, according to San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire broke out at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Caesar Chavez Boulevard.
10 people displaced by early morning house fire in Kirby
Firefighters say an electrical outlet had a short and caught fire in a back room of the house.
A resident was home at the time of the fire, claiming she was asleep and woke up to smoke in the room, according to SAFD.
No injuries were reported.
4-month-old baby among 10 people who escaped Kirby house fire
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.