SAPD: Man threatened to bring gun to North Side church, staff ‘feared for their lives’

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man was indicted Friday in connection with threatening to bring a gun to a North Side church in November, according to an arrest affidavit.

Daniel Campos is charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly making terroristic threats, the Bexar District Attorney’s Office said.

Police said he “caused the Leon Valley Baptist Church to fear for the lives of the pastor, children and staff due to a gun comment.”

Campos allegedly made entry to a building where he shouldn’t have had access to.

Officials say he was found in a building on church property sitting on the kitchen floor, “making himself at home” by grabbing coffee without consent from church staff.

The youth pastor confronted Campos, telling him he was not welcome and needed to leave, according to the affidavit. In response, Campos allegedly told the pastor, “you better hope that I don’t come back with a gun.”

Officials say the church had to take some precautionary measures after the threat, including securing all doors and arriving early in the morning to make sure Campos wasn’t in the area before daycare opened for the kids.

Campos was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Officials say Campos was arrested in the past for violation of sex offender registration two times and once for aggravated assault of a child.

A trial date has not yet been set.

