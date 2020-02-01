Wheelchair allegedly stolen from young athlete born with spina bifida

SAN ANTONIO – Casey Swanson’s 17 year-old daughter Suzannah has not let spina bifida stop her from staying active and competitive.

The teen competes in track and road racing with the help of a customized chair designed for athletes who live with certain conditions.

“The disability doesn’t hold her back. She can still compete and have fun and enjoy herself,” Swanson said.

Suzannah and her family live in the Rio Grande Valley but were set to travel to San Marcos for an upcoming training over the weekend.

Her father had the chair in the back of his truck, which was parked outside of Freetail Brewery, located in the 2000 block of South Presa Thursday afternoon.

Police looking for man who stole disabled victim’s vehicle

Swanson was at the brewery to plan an upcoming race that would benefit spina bifida research.

When he returned to his truck, the wheelchair was gone and Swanson was left in disbelief.

“I just couldn’t believe it cause I couldn’t understand why someone would steal a wheelchair,” he said.

Cameras outside Freetail Brewery captured the crime but they have not released the video.

However, Swanson said he has seen it and described a white Tundra with several people inside.

“They hopped out and got the wheelchair and threw it in the back of their truck and took off,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the chair was a loan to his daughter from the Texas Paralympic Sports Association. He said the cost for the specialized chair is estimated at $2,000.

Police searching for thieves after truck, trailer stolen outside restaurant

He said the chair gave his daughter a sense of normalcy.

“It gives her something to do, something to look forward to and something to strive for,” Swanson said.

If you have any information that could help with the search, contact the San Antonio Police Department.