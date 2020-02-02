Former WWII sergeant from San Antonio to be honored during Super Bowl coin toss

MIAMI, Florida – As the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take to the field at Super Bowl LIV Sunday afternoon, one of San Antonio’s own is being honored right before the big game.

Former World War II Staff Sergeant Odon Cardenas, 100, of San Antonio, will join other veterans during the coin toss ceremony, according to a press release from the U.S. Army.

One of Cardenas’ sons will also join him during the ceremony – former Sgt. Raul Cardenas, a Gulf War veteran.

Odon enlisted into the Army on March 29, 1941 at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, according to the press release. Just nine months later is when the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaiii happened and Odon and his unit were deployed to provide support during the Battle of the Bulge, Army officials say.

Odon and his unit were operating on the front lines when they were ambushed by German forces, resulting in the deaths of some of his comrades, per Army officials.

He remained headstrong during his internment as his mother was back home in Texas, hoping for his safe return.

Odon was honorably discharged in October 1945 and just two months later, the war ended.

Just about a month before the big game, Odon’s daughter, Dolores Kotilaidze received an email from the NFL, inviting Odon to be a part of the coin toss ceremony, according to the press release.

The NFL is celebrating its 100th season and the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

