Man hospitalized after shooting on East Southcross, per police

Two male suspects still at large

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing possible life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the abdomen Saturday night, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:07 p.m. at an apartment in the 4000 block of East Southcross.

No word on what prompted the shooting; however, the victim was rushed from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

As of 9:11 p.m., authorities say they are looking for two male suspects.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

We are working to learn more as it develops.

