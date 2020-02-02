Man hospitalized after shooting on East Southcross, per police
Two male suspects still at large
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing possible life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the abdomen Saturday night, according to San Antonio Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened around 8:07 p.m. at an apartment in the 4000 block of East Southcross.
No word on what prompted the shooting; however, the victim was rushed from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
As of 9:11 p.m., authorities say they are looking for two male suspects.
The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
