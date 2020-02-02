Southwest Airlines replaces boy’s lost teddy bear

DALLAS, Texas – A little boy got a surprise after he lost his teddy bear on an airplane, KTVT reports.

Grayson and Teddy have always been inseparable.

“I play with him a lot. I carry him around a lot,” said Grayson Mulligan.

But on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for teddy began,” said Grayson’s mom, Christina Mulligan.

Christina posted to Southwest Airline’s Facebook page, hoping someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim area, the TSA. I called the lost and found in New Orleans,” Christina said. “Everyday a package would show up - is that teddy? It was traumatizing.”

A month passed and still no teddy.

But, just this month, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest.

A new bear - whose adventure to his home was a story all of its own, all documented for Grayson to see.

Grayson lost his teddy, but gained a new travel companion and friend thanks to a few Southwest Employees. Posted by Southwest Airlines on Monday, January 20, 2020

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me and I have some flight attendant bears too,” Grayson said.

His new friend, named Jack.

“Because he looked like a Jack to me,” Grayson said.

Just a boy and his bear, ready for new adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

“There’s a reason why they have that heart on their airplanes,” Christina said.

“Because they care about people,” Grayson said.

“Right," said Christina.

In 2015, Southwest also reunited a different boy with his stuff tiger named Hobbes.