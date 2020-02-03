71ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Feb. 3

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Two women were shot and killed on the campus of Texas A&M University - Commerce. The surviving victim is a child
  • Convicted Medical Center rapist Anton Harris was sentenced to 99 years in prison
  • The deadline to register to vote in the March 3rd primary is 7 p.m. tonight

