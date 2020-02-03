KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Feb. 3

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from latest newscast on KSAT 12:

Two women were shot and killed on the campus of Texas A&M University - Commerce. The surviving victim is a child

Convicted Medical Center rapist Anton Harris was sentenced to 99 years in prison

The deadline to register to vote in the March 3rd primary is 7 p.m. tonight

