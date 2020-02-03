Man shot at Southwest Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital following a shooting at a Southwest Side motel overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the Oyo Hotel in the 100 block of New Valley Hi Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

According to police, the shooting may have been the result of a robbery attempt.

Police said the man was shot near the shoulder and also suffered a head injury.

Authorities say the shooter fled in a vehicle following the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. His name and age were not released.