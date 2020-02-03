SA firefighters called to apartment fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are cleaning up the aftermath of an apartment fire on the Northeast Side Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a second-floor apartment, located in the 13800 block of Dreamwood Drive.

The fire started in a bedroom and appears to be electrical, as it started near an outlet, the SAFD says.

The flames were extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.