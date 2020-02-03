SAFD: Accidental power surge causes house fire on Southeast Side
No injuries were reported, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – An accidental power surge caused a fire inside a home on the Southeast Side Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a residence on Mercury Street.
Fire officials say CPS Energy was working on a power line when the surge ran through a line in the utility closet connected to the house, causing a fire.
The water heater, washer and dryer at the home were also shorted out due to the surge.
Three people inside of the residence made it out safely before fire crews arrived.
Firefighters say this was the only home impacted.
