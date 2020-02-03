San Antonio Youth Wind Ensemble celebrates 10th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Youth Wind Ensemble is commemorating its 10th anniversary with a free performance on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Watson Fine Arts Center, located in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The performance is free and open to the public.

The open concert will feature two compositions, entitled “Pictures at the Exhibition” and “Our New Day Begun.”

According to a press release, the San Antonio Youth Wind Ensemble has served as the premier honor wind ensemble for youth in San Antonio and surrounding communities. The fully integrated performing arts program at St. Philp’s College provides opportunities for students between twelve and 20-years-old.

The press release said students perform high-level wind ensemble literature that spans over diverse compositional periods and serve as ambassadors of culture and youth performance for the City of San Antonio and surrounding areas. As ambassadors, they participate in performances at San Antonio pubic libraries and at Ronald McDonald House of Charities locations among others.

The ensemble was founded by Academy of Fine Arts Director, Nina McGrath and is under the leadership of music director and conductor, Roderick Leonard.

