KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, San Antonio Crime stoppers need help tracking down three robbery suspects.

Video shows the moment a K-9 catches up with a suspect running away from New Mexico police.

Plus, we’re getting a closer look at the items inside the famous Oscar nominee gift bag.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.