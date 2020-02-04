KSAT12 GMSA News at 6 a.m., February 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators have been called to a West Side apartment complex after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Joint Base San Antonio will hold a town hall forum Wednesday, Feb. 5 to hear residents’ concerns regarding the possible quarantine zone for those who may be infected with coronavirus at Lackland AFB.

