KSAT12 News at 5, Tuesday, Feb. 4
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- A San Antonio father claims his disabled daughter was sexually assaulted at a South side adult daycare facility
- Preliminary results for the Iowa Caucuses show Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg ahead
- President Trump prepares for his annual State of the Union address on the eve of the Senate’s vote on the Articles of Impeachment
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.