Local News

KSAT12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, FEBRUARY 3, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors rescue woman trapped under car after crashing into a pole on the West side of town.

JBSA-Lackland announces a town hall will happen on Wednesday surrounding concerns around the coronavirus.

The city of Kirby is exploring the option of expanding their boundaries.

About the Authors: