KSAT12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, FEBRUARY 3, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors rescue woman trapped under car after crashing into a pole on the West side of town.

JBSA-Lackland announces a town hall will happen on Wednesday surrounding concerns around the coronavirus.

The city of Kirby is exploring the option of expanding their boundaries.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.