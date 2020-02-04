SAPD searching for victim of Northwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the victim of a shooting on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Police say shots were fired in the 3700 block of Fredericksburg Road around 8 p.m.

Bullet casings were found at the scene; however, the victim has not yet been located, authorities say.

They believe the victim was shot in an apartment complex in the area and then took off to the nearest hospital, per SAPD.

No suspects are in custody as of yet, in connection to the shooting.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.