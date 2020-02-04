Suspect stole cash after telling store clerk he was armed with gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of stealing money from a Northwest Side store after telling an employee that he had a gun.

The man walked into a Circle K at 2250 Bandera Road on Dec. 18 and said he was armed with a handgun, according to Crime Stoppers.

The suspect then allegedly demanded cash from the register.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance footage from the store shows the man in a sweatshirt with the hood over his head.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.