Woman says her husband suffered a seizure after CPS power surge caused fire

SAN ANTONIO – A woman says her husband had to be rushed to the hospital following a fire caused by a CPS power surge.

Fire officials say the surge caused a fire inside her neighbor’s house and outside in their yards on Mercury Drive and Midland on Sunday.

“The wires were jumping with fire,” said Ramona King.

King said she jumped right into action once she saw the flames.

“It was very scary…I was hollering for my two grandchildren to help me get my husband out of the house because he can't walk hardly,” King said.

Kings says her husband suffered four strokes in the past and requires constant care. She says he had to be taken to the hospital because of the commotion.

“He got that blank look, and I had to rush him to the emergency room. They said they believed it was a seizure,” King said.

She believes her husband will have to stay in the hospital for at least two more days.

San Antonio fire officials said King’s neighbor’s house suffered up to $50,000 in damages. King estimated her damages to the landscape to be about $1,000.

A CPS public information officer sent a statement saying “CPS energy’s operations team detected irregular system activity but no outages. The company proactively sent a crew to investigate and arrived on scene at the same time as the San Antonio Fire Department. CPS Energy continues to investigate the situation and is supporting the affected customers as appropriate.”