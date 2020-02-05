Arson investigators looking for cause of SW Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just after midnight in the 5700 block of Indian Sky Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the backside of the single story home. The one person inside the house made it safely out.

Fire officials said access issues to water slowed the firefighters down, but once they got the water the fire was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is not known. A damage estimate was not released.