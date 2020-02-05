Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on 7-Eleven armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information on a man accused of robbing a Northeast Side 7-Eleven.

On Dec. 6, the suspect entered the store and asked to use the restroom of the store located at 11110 I-35 North.

When he walked out of the restroom, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

The suspect then fled in a silver or gray sedan, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at www.sacrimestoppers.com.