Father warns revenge on gunman who critically wounded his son

SAN ANTONIO – The father of a man shot at a West Side apartment complex said he’s not surprised by the violence at the apartment community. In fact, he said the complex is a hot spot of criminal activity.

Since Aug. 1, 2019, San Antonio police said they’ve been called to the Marbach Park Apartments hundreds of times.

The latest incident was a shooting early Wednesday that left 31-year-old William Jackson Jr. in critical condition.

“They found eight shells in the parking lot. One of the shells hit him in the stomach.” said the victim’s father. “He got shot for trying to defend what was his. They were trying to steal his truck. My son came out armed and approached them. When my son came out, they fired on him.”

Jackson’s father said his son’s vehicle has been tampered with or burglarized four or five different times within the last three months.

San Antonio Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting, but burglary and vehicle theft were among the top reasons why police showed up to the complex within the past six months.

A KSAT 12 News reporter tried speaking to the management about security at the complex but were kicked off the property.

Jackson is expected to recover, but his father said it’s the gunman, who police said may have fled in a silver Cadillac, that should be worried.

“It looks like a big gang-member gathering in my son’s hospital room. And they’re going to find out the two men that did (it) and they’re going after them,” he said.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call San Antonio police.