KSAT 12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, FEBRUARY 4, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is hit with a cold front. How low will temperatures go?

An apartment fire leaves 6 families displaced but it’s not the first fire at the complex.

SAWS releases pictures of rags, wipes, and a tree stump found in a pipe.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

