Reward offered in 2016 unsolved slaying on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 31-year-old woman.

According to police, Maria Rodriguez was found fatally stabbed on Dec. 22, 2016 inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Jackson Keller Road.

Police said officers arrived to find Rodriguez unresponsive.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.