Woman accused of stealing candles from store, striking manager when she tried to intervene

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a woman accused of regularly stealing candles from a dollar store and assaulting the manager.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The woman allegedly entered a Family Dollar at 402 S. WW White Road on Jan. 20 and attempted to steal items.

The manager of the store recognized the woman because she frequently steals candles from the store, according to Crime Stoppers.

She confronted the suspect and asked her to return items she allegedly concealed.

The suspect refused, exited the store and struck the manager as she tried to recover the merchandise, according to Crime Stoppers. She fled on a bicycle.

The suspect is now wanted on a robbery charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.