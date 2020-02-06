‘I’m not afraid to catch a case’: Woman accused of assaulting Bexar County jailer

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was already incarcerated at the Bexar County Jail is now facing additional criminal charges.

April Reyes, 26, is accused of assaulting a jailer on Jan. 28. She is charged with assault of a public servant.

Reyes allegedly told the jailer, “I’m not afraid to catch a case,” before swinging at the jailer multiple times, according to Reyes’ arrest affidavit.

The jailer suffered injuries, including her nails ripping from her fingers, according to the affidavit.

Reyes was already in jail for two counts of violating a bond or protective order, according to officials.

