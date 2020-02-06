40ºF

KSAT12 News at 6, February 5, 2020

Alex McCloud, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Man accused of sexually assaulting young boy in movie theater restroom comes face to face with child's father in court.

Father of man shot in the stomach at Marbach Park apartments says he's not surprised by the violence.

VIA uses bump in riders to requests more funding.

