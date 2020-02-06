San Antonio reacts to snow with videos, pics, funny memes on Twitter
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area received a bit of snow and sleet on Wednesday night, and many people took to social media to share videos, photos and funny memes of the weather. Here’s some of the best reactions across the area.
It's a very light snow in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/5XA8nfCObA— MtnLion (@DaMtnLion) February 6, 2020
Ok fine, let me put on my chanclas and see if it’s snowing— Puro San Antonio (@PuroSanAntonio) February 6, 2020
February 6, 2020
San Antonio twitter when a half inch of snow happens pic.twitter.com/lCcfFvXpk5— yung chente🇲🇽⚡️💕 (@yungchente97) February 6, 2020
#SanAntonio reacts to snow flurries on Twitter https://t.co/eDdhmcOhvd pic.twitter.com/m3yOpZAlTh— Greater San Antonio (@GreaterSATx) February 6, 2020
Everybody in San Antonio with these little flakes of snow pic.twitter.com/iPgbx10ELI— jamar 🌓 (@jamar2698) February 6, 2020
I just heard it’s snowing in San Antonio and there’s no forecast of snow in Laredo pic.twitter.com/842wYQaxyP— arminda (@ArmindaaG) February 6, 2020
San Antonio news: 80% snow— wii show (@Wicho300s) February 6, 2020
San Antonio: pic.twitter.com/qghegltVcQ
San Antonio getting a little snow and yesterday the weather was like 80😅 pic.twitter.com/zc00ZNdU86— Mark 🐢 (@MarkLeija1) February 6, 2020
Me when I see one little snow flake falling in San Antonio ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZxGA7UWCPY— Steven (@stevenr872) February 6, 2020
SHUT THE CITY DOWN, MY PATIO FURNITURE IS BURIED IN THE GREAT SAN ANTONIO SNOW OF 2020 pic.twitter.com/I4JSIPzDes— Trevor Whitney (@TWhitneySATX) February 6, 2020
san antonio snow! pic.twitter.com/a4uoHvqji9— JJ (@OkayItsJJ) February 6, 2020
#SanAntonioSnow the #groundhog angered the #Texas Weather and we went from 83 yesterday to #snow ❄️ #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/pYOJyfH8f8— Konstantinos Kalofonos🇬🇷 (@kskalofonos) February 6, 2020
San Antonio rn cause of the snow pic.twitter.com/hYfWs5UdkU— airuhmas (@Imighteatass) February 6, 2020
