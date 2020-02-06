The rodeo’s life-changing impact on education and the future of the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – For decades, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been a champion of education with more than 10,000 Texas students benefiting from its scholarships. Since its inception, the rodeo’s educational commitment totals more than $210 million.

“I got the scholarship by competing in the 2017 food challenge competition,” Victoria Brunmett said.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is predominantly known for the fun, food and friendly atmosphere, but the things they do for education can be life-changing.

“The Rodeo allowed me to just to focus a little more on my education. And I’ve not had as much of a financial burden with this scholarship that I was given,” Brummett said.

Victoria Brummett is one of the thousands of Texas students who participate in the stock show and rodeo and has been a recipient of scholarship money.

“They are our future. These children who compete and come to the rodeo year after year are really shaping the way that our city will run for years to come. So it’s important for us to invest in them and make sure we’re growing strong leaders,” Julie Bedingfield of H-E-B said.

The scholarships are not only individual, but have been vital to local programs, like one at Madison High School.

“They’ve donated nearly $800,000 of investing just in our students alone there at Madison High School, with their scholarship support now and then from a Bexar County perspective of the FFA programs. We’re right under $4 million that they’ve now given for scholarships for our students,” Doak Stewart, director of schools for the Agriscience Magnet program at Madison High School said.

In fact, back in 1990, Stewart earned a scholarship from San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and he knows first-hand the impact it can make on him and his students.

“They’ve got something going to make their dreams become a reality, because like the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is behind them financially. Yeah, they’re great stories -- in the faces and just the natural reaction of just euphoria for many of them; just knowing that this is possible. Now, I’m going to get to go to school,” Stewart said.

As for Victoria, she’s an accounting major at Texas Lutheran university pursuing her masters degree and wants to use her story to help other future leaders.

“What I’ve learned just with especially being in 4-H is different leadership skills and also that there’s a lot of people that are there to help you. You’re not competing alone and you have a lot of supporters,” Brummett said.