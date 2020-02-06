Two detained after car stolen with child, 2, still inside vehicle on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police have detained two people after someone took a car with a 2-year-old child inside while the child’s relative went into a gas station on the Northeast Side, authorities say.

The carjacking happened near I-35 and Rittiman Road.

Police say when the relative went outside after paying for gas, the car and child were gone.

Officers and family members searched the area for about 45 minutes and found the car in front of a restaurant with the child still inside. The restaurant was just a few feet away from the gas station.

Police say they detained two people who were parked across the street at a motel.

The child’s grandmother said her son’s girlfriend was driving with the child and had gone in the gas station for no longer than a minute.

The grandmother said her son’s girlfriend had left the child in the car because it was too cold outside.

Emergency medical services personnel checked out the child after the car was found. The child is OK, according to his grandmother.

“He was fine. They didn’t do no harm to him, so I’m grateful for that, too,” the child’s grandmother said.

The grandmother had a message for parents and family members with small children.

“Learn from this mistake. Take your baby with you. I know it’s a hard job, but moms, keep your baby with you at all times because you just never know. And thank God whoever took him brought him back because it’s not always a happy ending, but thank God it was this time.”