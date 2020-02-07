KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 7, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, San Antonio police are looking for a missing elderly man who could be in danger.

A group traveling from China is expected to arrive at JBSA-Lackland this afternoon for quarantine.

A man in his 20′s has died after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say.

