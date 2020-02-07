40ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

40ºF

Local News

KSAT12 NEWS FEBRUARY 6, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – The first forum held in the race for Bexar County Sheriff was held. It comes the same day a Bexar County deputy was arrested for assault.

Police are searching for the suspects in a smash and grab robbery at The Shops at La Cantera

San Antonio’s Mayor responds to the sale of the Rampage.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: