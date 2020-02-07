Man used other people’s IDs to open accounts at credit union, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing fraud and identity theft charges after being accused of opening multiple accounts at a credit union using other people’s IDs.

Police tracked down Tyler Anderson Freeman, 42, using surveillance video from the credit union, according to an arrest affidavit.

He’s now facing two charges of fraud, one charge of theft, one charge of money laundering, and one charge of tampering with evidence, according to the Bexar County Jail.

Police said he used the phony accounts to get a car loan and he diverted someone’s tax refund check to one of the accounts.

One victim reported losing more than $38,000 and another victim lost more than $10,000, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested Thursday. He is also facing a possession charge.