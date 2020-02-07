Neighbor: Arrest of NE Bexar County man in child sex case confirms her suspicions

SAN ANTONIO – The arrest of a Northeast Bexar County man on charges related to child sexual assault and child pornography confirm at least one neighbor’s suspicions.

Robin Platares told KSAT 12 News that she had a hunch something wasn’t right with the scenario she often saw play out at the home across the street.

“I thought it was odd that there were always young males over there,” she said. “I thought, 'Well, he's just religious. He belongs to the Masons and he's helping out the kids.' I mean, that's what he said. He would help them out.”

Platares watched from her window Thursday as sheriff’s deputies and undercover detectives moved in and arrested the neighbor who she said had caused her uneasy feelings.

Paul Zappe, III, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Man arrested after cable repairman allegedly finds child porn on computer

According to an arrest affidavit, a cable TV repairman who had been called to the 75-year-old’s Prince Valiant Drive home in January reported seeing images of nude children on his computer.

Detectives began an investigation in which they seized the computer and other electronics from his home.

Repairman called to Zappe's Prince Valiant Drive home allegedly noticed child porn on his computer. (KSAT 12 News)

The affidavit said detectives found video and pictures on Zappe’s phone that showed him sexually assaulting a boy who appeared to be 10 to 12 years old, as well as a girl who was younger than 10.

Detectives said in the report that, based on what they saw, they believe some of the sex crimes had been going on for a while.

“You just never know, the person you think is normal -- I mean, basically normal, doing good stuff. Turns out to be ugh!,” Platares said, in disgust.

Zappe is being held in jail with bonds set at $200,000.