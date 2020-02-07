SAPD: Porch pirate suspect sought on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a porch pirate suspect from the East Side.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. January 13th and the homeowner caught the suspect on a Ring surveillance camera.

SAPD20019108 Theft $100-$750 Mail/Package 6031 Travis Summit 01/13/2020 1300-1310 This female porch pirate was captured on video surveillance stealing from the listed location. Is possibly involved in other theft cases in the same subdivision. Any information please contact the East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642 See pics in comments... Posted by SAPD East SAFFE on Friday, February 7, 2020

Police believe the suspect is possible involved in other theft cases in the same subdivision.

The stolen package was worth up to $750.

If you have information, contact SAPD at 210-207-7642.