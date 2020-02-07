Silver alert issued for 79-year-old man who disappeared on far Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Officials are searching for a man with a cognitive impairment who disappeared Thursday night.

Antonio Quiroz, 79, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 22000 block of Banister, where he lives on the far Northeast Side, according to a silver alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He is five feet, five inches tall, weighs 156 pounds, and was wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants and a white-collared shirt at the time of his disappearance.

He was last seen driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number MKS1448.

San Antonio police said he was heading back home from a mechanic’s shop located at 2622 Culebra Road.

Officials say he could be at risk to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

