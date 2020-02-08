Family seeks justice in unsolved murder of 18-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – One year later and still, no arrests have been made in the murder case of 18-year-old Abigail Alcorta.

Alcorta’s family is still determined not to give up searching for her killer.

Police say Alcorta was sitting in a car on Fairshire, near Five Palms and Ray Ellison, when someone fired shots inside the vehicle.

Christian Alcorta, her brother, remembers hearing his sister died just hours after seeing her. Now, he's asking her killer to come clean.

"I have nothing else to say to him, just to turn himself in. That's it," said Christian Alcorta.

Abigal was nearing graduation before she died.

Her family even bought her a graduation gown.

If you can help in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

