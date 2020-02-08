62ºF

One person injured after tank failure at Northwest Side testing facility, officials say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

5800 Rocky Point (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a carbon dioxide tank failure at a testing facility on the Northwest Side, fire officials said.

The tank failure happened on the backside of the building in the 5800 block of Rocky Point on Friday evening.

San Antonio fire officials say four people were inside when the tanked over-pressurized. Only one person was hurt.

The injured person was taken to University Hospital.

